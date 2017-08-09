Local court briefs — Aug. 9, 2017

Meth user to

attend treatment

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man who pleaded guilty for one count of possession of methamphetamine will be released from the Sheridan County Detention Center Aug. 14 and transferred to inpatient substance abuse treatment in Casper.

Ryan Bressler pleaded guilty on June 13 in Fourth Judicial District Court and faced sentencing on Aug. 8, where Sheridan County Deputy attorney Christopher LaRosa suggested a split sentence using his 149 days of presentence incarceration as his sentence and releasing him after sentencing. Bressler’s attorney, Erin Wardell, agreed with the state and suggested the split sentence with six additional days in order to keep Bressler incarcerated until his Aug. 14 bed date in Casper.

Court documents said on March 13, Sheridan Police Department officers arrested Ryan Bressler while investigating an unpaid hotel bill at the Fairfield Inn on Sugarland Drive in Sheridan. Court documents said Jared Schmidt stayed at the hotel in late February and left without paying his $900 bill, claiming that he was an employee of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The investigation revealed Schmidt did not work at WYDOT. Traces of methamphetamine and syringes were found in his hotel room after he left, and officers went to the hotel on March 13 because they learned Schmidt had called the hotel to say he was coming in to pick up a package that would be arriving at the hotel for him.

Schmidt arrived in a vehicle with Bressler. Officers arrested Schmidt and learned of Bressler’s outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine charges out of Natrona County.

Detention staff found a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine weighing 3.9 grams upon searching him before checking him into the jail. Bressler admitted that the small bag contained methamphetamine.

The court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced the 33-year-old man for a period of 2.5 to 5 years suspended with a sentence split of 155 days, with 149 days presentence incarceration credit. In addition, the court ordered Bressler to report to Sheridan’s probation and parole office immediately after release on Aug. 14 before heading down to Casper.

“Take advantage of this opportunity,” Judge John Fenn said. “I want you to be successful.”

Meth conspirator pleads guilty

SHERIDAN — Troy Thompson, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine with drug dealers Ivan Gorzalka and Catlin Linde, began the pre-sentence investigation process after his Aug. 8 change of plea hearing.

Court documents said law enforcement conducted surveillance on both Gorzalka and Thompson on Feb. 19 and 20. Thompson transported Gorzalka’s snow machine from Sheridan to Casper. Thompson agreed to transfer methamphetamine for Gorzalka from Wheatland back to Sheridan on Feb. 20. Thompson ended up concealing 12 ounces of the total 1 lb. of meth in his truck parked at his parents’ house in Wheatland.

Thompson was later pulled over and arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol, where they found 2 to 3 ounces of meth under the cup holder of the center console. Thompson pleaded guilty without a plea agreement and agreed to aid in the federal case if needed for Gorzalka.

The 39-year-old Thompson currently attends counseling after receiving a substance abuse evaluation through Northern Wyoming Mental Health. Thompson’s attorney said the evaluation did not indicate that Thompson suffers from substance abuse. Thompson said he became involved with Gorzalka and the deal due to overwhelming financial trouble after starting his own electrician business. Since getting out of jail on bond, Thompson’s attorney said he submitted clean urinalysis samples and quit smoking.

Judge John Fenn accepted the guilty plea and continued the bond and ordered Thompson to report to probation and parole in Sheridan to begin the presentence investigation process before his sentencing on Sept. 28, 2017, at 10:30 a.m.

Man films

stepdaughter

in bathroom

SHERIDAN — A man charged with one count of voyeurism pleaded not guilty in Fourth Judicial District Court Wednesday.

Matthew Thums faces one count of voyeurism after allegedly video recording his stepdaughter in the bathroom of their home.

Court documents said the Sheridan Police Department was contacted by a Game and Fish employee who was currently investigating possible Game and Fish violations of Thums. While looking through his cellphone, the Game and Fish investigator noticed a video voyeuristic in nature. SPD reviewed the almost 29-minute video and learned it was recorded on March 26, 2016.

Court documents said it was clear the phone was hidden in a bathroom while the video function was recording Thums’ 15-year-old stepdaughter taking her clothes off and getting in and out of the shower.

Thums admitted to SPD to making the recording of his stepdaughter, who had lived with him since she was 4 years old. The other children in the residence were taken into protective custody.

Thums pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. The court set the No. 2 stacked, 1.5-day trial date to begin Jan. 8, 2018, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 5, 2017, at 10 a.m.

Thums’ attorney asked on behalf of Thums for an opportunity to have visitation with his children, both biological and not. He has two sons under 3 years old with one woman that he helps care for three days a week. He also parents his biological daughter, the stepdaughter’s sister. The court allowed visitation of the children with supervision by an adult approved by the mother.

Man faces four counts, maybe more, for sexual abuse

SHERIDAN — A man facing four counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor from the 1990s and 2000s pleaded not guilty in Fourth Judicial District Court Tuesday.

William Mayhew pleaded guilty to all four counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor on Aug. 8, 2017, which took place between 1994 and 2006.

Court documents said the Sheridan Police Department received a report on May 19, 2017, that Mayhew sexually abused his three granddaughters years ago, but the daughters disclosed the information to their aunt two years ago. Mayhew’s daughter was concerned there were other victims as her father was asked to stop working with children at First Baptist Church because he wasn’t following the rules about one-on-one contact with children. He also was asked to leave the YMCA Joy Junction Club due to inappropriate behavior with a young girl in the swimming pool.

Mayhew’s attorney asked for a bond modification to a $50,000 unsecured bond due to increasing health issues while incarcerated. The attorney said the scheduled times the jail distributes medication doesn’t coincide with the 74-year-old’s prescription needs, and he attends several doctor’s appointments for his hypothyroid and post-heart surgery conditions. The attorney said Mayhew holds no criminal history beyond the allegations presented in court Tuesday.

Sheridan County Deputy attorney Darci Phillips asked the court to deny the bond modification, as more victims might be identified as investigations into Mayhew’s actions are ongoing. Phillips also said the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office detention officer on site in the courtroom said Mayhew’s prescription needs could be attended to while incarcerated.

The court tentatively scheduled Mayhew’s five-day, No. 3 stacked trial to begin Jan. 8, 2018, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 5, 2017, at 10:30 a.m.