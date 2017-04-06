Local Court Briefs — April 6, 2017

Four men face charges for fighting

SHERIDAN — Four men face charges for fighting in public on March 3.

According to court reports, at around 9:37 p.m. on March 3, Dustin Amos, Robert Garibay, Daniel Dalin and Hobie Crampton Davis all were cited for fighting in public in the 900 block of North Sheridan Avenue. The men were under the influence of alcohol and each faces a jail sentence of up to six months and a $750 fine.

All four men pleaded not guilty to the charges and remain free on unsecured bonds with court orders not to enter bars or liquor stores and not to consume alcohol.

In addition, Davis pleaded not guilty to battery, a charge stemming from a March 26 incident on West Sixth Street.

Man keeps meth around child

SHERIDAN — A 27-year-old Sheridan man faces two drug charges and child endangerment in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Casey Garriffa faces two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one in powder or crystalline form and the other in liquid form.

Court documents said the Sheridan Police Department drug detection K9 unit was called to complete a sniff at Garriffa’s home, requested by his probation and parole officer. The K9 unit alerted on a bag of clothing. The probation and parole officer searched the bag, finding the powder substance and a syringe filled with liquid methamphetamine hidden in a beanie in the bag of clothing. The contents were tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The officer also learned a young child sometimes stays at the home.

Garriffa pleaded not guilty to both drug charges and will face child endangerment charges in 4th Judicial District Court. His cash bond is set at $2,500.