Local court briefs — April 28, 2017

20-year-old on probation for dealing marijuana

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court accepted a plea agreement for a 20-year-old man facing one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

The court ordered Henery Smith to serve four years of supervised probation in lieu of a prison sentence. Judge William Edelman temporarily suspended the $10,000 fine. If Smith successfully completes intensive outpatient treatment and advanced specialized training or education, the courts will waive the full $10,000 fine.

Court documents reported the 20-year-old was the source of marijuana for three juveniles in Sheridan County from February 2016 to April 2016, verified by text messages between Smith and one of the juveniles. Sheridan Police officers confiscated 10 rubber containers with marijuana wax, various containers with marijuana shake, “vape” style pens, several glass pipes and three cellphones after being dispatched to the 2000 block of Coffeen Avenue on July 8, 2016. Officers discovered the text messages after obtaining a search warrant for one of the juvenile’s cellphones.

Smith spoke on his behalf during his sentencing hearing on Thursday, saying he looks forward to probation. Edelman responded, asking Smith to please take advantage of this supervision and wished him good luck.

Woman charged with illegally obtaining prescription drugs set on probation

SHERIDAN — A woman facing two charges related to illegally obtaining a controlled substance prescription faces four years of supervised probation.

Jennifer Warriner, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to obtain a controlled substance prescription by forgery and one count of obtaining a controlled substance prescription by forgery during her arraignment on Feb. 23.

During her sentencing hearing Thursday, Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa suggested the 6- to 10-year sentence be suspended and four years of probation be put in place. LaRosa said Warriner cooperated with law enforcement once the acts came to light and even turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest. LaRosa said Warriner carried out many discreet acts, and her felony acts required a high degree of criminal planning.

Judge John Fenn asked about potential treatment suggestions, but the presentence investigation report did not indicate any need for substance abuse treatment.

Warriner said she has dealt with chronic back pain for years, moved to Sheridan and was unable to fill her prescriptions from her previous doctor in town.

Warriner said she started seeing a mental health provider and now sees that provider for maintenance visits. She completed physical therapy, which greatly helped her chronic pain and understanding of the mental aspects of dealing with chronic pain.

Fenn accepted the plea agreement and in exchange for her guilty pleas, sentenced Warriner to four years’ probation.

First Resort employee pleads not guilty to three drug counts

SHERIDAN — A previous employee of The First Resort shop downtown pleaded not guilty to three drug charges for delivering marijuana while at work.

James Shreeve faces three 10-year prison sentences and a $30,000 fine for two counts of delivery of marijuana and one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana after selling the drug over the counter while working at The First Resort at 54 S. Main St. in Sheridan.

Court documents said on March 7, a confidential informant bought .2 ounces of marijuana for $40 in a controlled buy monitored by the Sheridan Police Department. On March 15, the informant again completed a controlled buy, this time for one-eighth ounce of marijuana. On March 22, SPD received and carried out a search warrant and found Shreeve with a felony amount of marijuana.

At his arraignment, Shreeve pleaded not guilty to all three counts. He will remain on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Man pleads guilty to one drug charge

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court accepted a plea agreement for a 52-year-old man who pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

The state, represented by Darci Phillips, said George Samon was forthcoming with law enforcement and the presentence investigation agent in regards to his felony act of providing prescription opioids to Shane Taylor. Taylor currently faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines for delivering oxymorphone to another. Phillips said because of this cooperation, as well as his minimal criminal history and age, Samon remains a candidate for probation and suggested the court accept the plea agreement.

Samon apologized to the court and said he takes responsibility for his actions. Samon also said that Taylor would enter his home without permission as Samon was about to go to sleep and demand prescription drugs. He said Taylor remains a serious addict.

Samon said a no contact order was issued last July for Taylor, and the 35-year-old man has not since been in Samon’s home.

Fenn ordered Samon to serve probation with no direction to attend substance abuse treatment at this time, but to continue medical and mental health counseling.