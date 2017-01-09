Local congressional representatives to host office hours

SHERIDAN — Representatives of Wyoming’s congressional delegation will host office hours Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA Whitney Room.

DeAnna Kay, field representative for U.S. Sen. Michael Enzi; Brianna Buckingham, field representative for Sen. John Barrasso; and Jackie King, deputy district director for U.S. Rep Liz Cheney are scheduled to attend.

Area residents are encouraged to visit with Kay, Buckingham and King on an individual basis to discuss issues or their views, questions or concerns regarding the federal government. These comments and concerns will be relayed to the congressional delegation.

If residents are unable to attend at that time but would like information or assistance, please contact:

• Enzi’s Gillette office at 307-682-6268;

• Barrasso’s Sheridan office at 307-672-6456; or

• Cheney’s Sheridan office at 307-673-4608.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.