Local computer whiz hopes to pursue career with FBI

SHERIDAN — For some, understanding the interworking of computers will never happen. But Jesse Smith could tear a computer apart and put it back together before he could drive.

Smith, 18, has already held several jobs in the information technology field, and he has no plans to call it quits.

He began to take basic computer classes as a middle school student. Before his junior year at Sheridan High School, Smith earned his CompTIA, a certification in skills necessary to support complex IT infrastructures, along with industry-standard networking credentials.

As the demand for more computer-based curriculum increased at the school, so did the district’s need for IT maintenance. Because it takes time and effort for district officials to repair every computer, Smith took it upon himself to do so.

“As we got more and more Chromebooks it became more of a need for (the district) to use us to fix them,” Smith said. “They would basically throw them in a pile of broken computers and buy new ones, and I thought it was wasteful.”

His ability to quickly and efficiently repair computers caught the eye of school officials. Smith and several of his classmates were temporarily employed by the district to do IT work during the summer alongside SCSD2 staff.

“It was really fun to work with them,” Smith said. “We learned a lot from them.”

Smith continued to work computer repair for the district on a volunteer basis after that summer.

“It wasn’t hard for me at that point — I had done it a lot by then,” Smith said.

He left SHS prior to his senior year to find a full-time job. He took online courses using Wyoming Connections Academy, a free online school authorized by Big Horn County School District 1. It’s a distance learning program that provides flexible curriculum for K-12 students.

Smith also went to work as an IT specialist for the Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center last year. At times, he logged a 40-hour week while completing his education.

“We get a lot of students with a lot of different backgrounds,” said Shannon Siebert, principal of Wyoming Connections Academy. “We have a lot of students like Jesse who is a genius with IT, who really want to go out there, explore that and achieve his goals while still earning their diploma.”

While Smith is not currently working in the IT field, he fully expects to continue his career with computers.

He has his sight set on attending the University of Advancing Technology in Arizona to study data management systems and network security. Smith one day hopes to do software development and data systems management or work for the FBI.

“I just like making things work for people,” Smith said. “I really like to see their happiness when I get something to work.”