Local college student receives threatening message

SHERIDAN — On Sept. 27, Braylee Armajo and Whisper SunRhodes went to buy some Oreos and milk from Walmart. When they returned, a racial slur was written on a dry-erase board on their dorm room door.

Less than a week later, another message appeared on their boards, telling one of them to leave and calling her a “savage.”

“I cannot reiterate strongly enough, that acts of racial intimidation or race-hate will not be condoned on our campuses,” Sheridan College President Dr. Paul Young said in a statement issued Monday.

“… Going forward we are going to be talking about longer term actions we can take to address possible systemic issues. This is an issue that affects our entire community — and we are committed to working with our students, faculty and staff to create an inclusive environment. Our students and our community deserve no less.”

Armajo and SunRhodes are cousins and freshman students at Sheridan College. Armajo is studying human resources, while SunRhodes is studying human services. Both came to the college, they said, to be far enough away from home to have independence, but not too far away that they couldn’t occasionally go home on the weekend.

SunRhodes is a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and was born and raised on the Wind River Reservation. Armajo is enrolled in the Arapaho Tribe, which her father belongs to, but lived on the Crow Reservation in southern Montana, as her mother is a member of the Crow Tribe.

Upon seeing the racial slur, they said they were surprised, angry and sad.

“I was shocked,” Armajo said. “We kind of questioned, out of all people, why us?”

They reported the incident to their residence assistant and called family members. The campus police began an investigation into the incident.

The following day, Armajo and SunRhodes met with several staff members from the college, and a community gathering took place Thursday evening at the Thorne-Rider Campus Center.

Armajo spoke for a few minutes at the gathering and said the support made her want to stay.

“I love Sheridan College, and the way that they handled things, how fast they handled things, I appreciated it,” Armajo told The Sheridan Press on Friday.

The two students and their family members met Friday with Sheridan College President Paul Young, who apologized to them on behalf of the college and said the college would provide more support and resources going forward.

SunRhodes spent the weekend in Sheridan with her family, who drove up from the reservation, while Armajo went home with her family.

Monday morning, Armajo awoke to find another message on the dry-erase board directly targeting her. The message told her to leave and called her a “savage,” she said.

Armajo called campus police, who responded immediately. She also spoke again with Young and Leah Barrett, vice president of student affairs. SunRhodes, who did not stay on campus Sunday night, was informed by Barrett of what happened.

After Monday’s incident, the Sheridan Police Department is now working with the college police on the investigation. Young said the message on the board may constitute a threat against Armajo.

“The thing to do is to get it out there in the open and face it and chase the problem to ground just as hard as you can,” Young said. “I can’t control what every student thinks or does or says, but when we find people who behave in ways that are unacceptable to our campus community, we can control whether or not they’re allowed to stay here.”

Both Armajo and SunRhodes said they are scared, but intend to stay at the college.

“Every time I go to my dorm, I get that fear,” SunRhodes said. “I hope they find out who did it, so we can go back to living our normal lives.”

Armajo said after Monday’s incident that she won’t quit just because somebody doesn’t like her for who she is.

“I’m still going to get educated and, you know, I do belong here,” she said. “I do, like everybody else. I do belong at this school, and I’m not going to leave just because one person doesn’t like it.”

If the person or people responsible for the messages are discovered, Armajo and SunRhodes said they want to talk with them. Armajo wrote down what she would say: “I’m sorry if any Native American wronged you, or if you just grew up disliking Native Americans. If so, just meet me and I’ll show you Native Americans are not what most people think we are.”

As part of their response, Armajo, SunRhodes and a few other Native American students are planning a Native American day on campus. It is scheduled to take place Thursday from 5-8 p.m.