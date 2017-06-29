Local coffee roasters take businesses to next phase

SHERIDAN — Two local coffee roasters have started making the move from farmers markets to wholesale coffee, bringing with them two different backgrounds and roasting methods.

Black Mountain Coffee owner Travis Fack said he started roasting coffee for himself about two years ago when he was given a roaster as a Christmas present.

The gift stirred his curiosity and he started looking into larger roasters and business opportunities in Sheridan.

Fack said he uses an air roaster for his products.

“So kind of think of it as the old air popcorn machines,” Fack said.

He said while he has a temperature gauge in the machine, the process is more visual.

The bean heats to a first audible crack before a second crack where he roasts to the appropriate color.

A lighter bean, he said, will pull earthier flavors from where the bean is grown whereas a darker roast is more of a burnt flavor.

While WYO Buckin’ Beans owner Angie Caster doesn’t roast her beans in an air popper, she said it was the popcorn machine that inspired her business.

Caster said she and her husband were looking for a way to make extra money, and when her brother told them the fun fact about roasting coffee in an air popcorn machine, the idea stuck and they started to do their research.

Born and raised in Ranchester, Caster said they wanted to find a process that was true to the area. She said while researching they found that cowboys and pioneers would carry their green coffee beans, and when it was time to have coffee would roast them in cast iron skillets over the campfire.

Caster uses the method to roast her coffee, heating the pot to about 700 degrees before dropping beans into it.

Both Fack and Caster said their businesses have grown faster than they anticipated.

Signed by Gov. Matt Mead in March 2015, the Wyoming Food Freedom Act allows producers like Fack and Caster to sell directly to consumers.

Because of this, Caster said she’s utilized farmers markets, Third Thursday street festivals and other bazaars to get her product out. Fack participated in his first farmers market at Landon’s Greenhouse last week, he said it does help to get his feet wet in the business and get people interested in the product.

Now both roasters are in the process of bringing their products to stores, restaurants and even breweries.

To do so, the roasters have to get their full food license through the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. This means, among other requirements, the roasters must have a commercial kitchen, complete with a three-compartment sink and washable walls.

Fack said he has set up a space in a basement room of his residence and is anticipating a final inspection and approval Monday.

Caster said she has found a potential space to set up a commercial kitchen and will be discussing requirements with a state health inspector next week. She said this will also help with production, as right now she roasts in her garage and it was difficult to keep consistency in roasting times through the winter.

“I struggled this winter when it was so stinking cold,” Caster said. “And it’d be nice to have that controlled environment.”

At this point, both roasters have the goal of the businesses being sustainable. Caster said she’d like to see her coffee be a household name, but more than anything she just doesn’t want to see the business fade.

She said it’s something she’d like to eventually grow with her daughter into a bakery.

Fack said if the endeavor becomes profitable enough, he’d consider going full time into the business, but that isn’t what he’s focused on now.

“I think my main goal is getting into the right businesses to sell it that are kind of along the same mindset of buy local,” Fack said. “And just keep it on the local scheme.”