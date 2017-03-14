WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Local cadet graduates from Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy Class 31 graduated March 11 in the main auditorium of Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.
The 23 cadets, including Rae’chelle Charley of Sheridan, spent the last 5 1/2 months at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center completing the program’s residential phase. Core components during this period include academics, citizenship, life-coping skills, civic service, health and hygiene, leadership and physical fitness.
Cadets came from Afton, Burns, Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Hulett, Newcastle, Pavillion, Powell, Riverton, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
