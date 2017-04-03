Local busted in statewide meth ring

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan woman initially seen in 4th Judicial District Court on drug charges now faces federal charges in a case involving drug dealers and distributors across the state.

On March 28, the court accepted the state of Wyoming’s motion to dismiss the case for Amie Lindauer on grounds that the defendant had been federally indicted on the same facts as alleged in her charge of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Lindauer, along with Delbert Spence, Dawn Trevino, Jolene Garro, Heather Sutherland and Matthew Lantz and others dealt or delivered methamphetamine in and around Sheridan County.

Federal court documents said from January 2016 through October 2016, Lindauer and Spence conspired together with Martin Stenger and other persons to distribute methamphetamine in their home in Cheyenne. The two used cellphones to communicate with Stenger to acquire the meth for redistribution.

Sheridan County court documents said Garro, who sold for Trevino, gave $900 to a Mexican source for one pound of meth. Garro and Lantz were arrested in Campbell County around Sept. 6, 2016. Lantz will continue court appearances in the District of Idaho Federal Court. Sutherland purchased meth from Garro in June 2016. Lantz purchased meth from Lindauer in February 2015. Court documents also say Garro bought from Lindauer.

Lindauer pleaded not guilty during her arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court before the case was dismissed and replaced with federal charges.

Lindauer attended her initial appearance in federal court and she was committed to custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Lindauer will attend her arraignment Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Casper.