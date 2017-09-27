Local businesses to participate in Manufacturing Day

SHERIDAN — In celebration of Manufacturing Day 2017, several Sheridan County manufacturing businesses will open their doors Oct. 6 for the community to see firsthand how manufacturing works locally.

Manufacturing Day is an annual national event executed at the local level and supported by thousands of manufacturers as they host community members for tours of their facilities to showcase modern manufacturing technology and careers.

To mark the event, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Retention and Expansion Committee has worked with local manufacturers to compile a schedule of tours and special events for the day.

“These events give the public an opportunity to learn about the products made right here in Sheridan County,” said Dixie Johnson, CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in a press release. “The community also has the chance to see firsthand the kind of highly skilled professionals we have in manufacturing and what the future demand is for employees who can design, program and operate technology.

“The average age of a manufacturing employee is 56, and between now and 2020 there will be an unprecedented shortage of skilled workers who will need to be replaced,” she continued.

The following businesses will participate in Manufacturing Day events:

• Vacutech — tours of the main facility at 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. The business is located at 1350 Hi-Tech Drive.

• Tom Balding Bits & Spurs — tours anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The business is located at 655 Riverside St.

• Craftco Metal Services, Inc. — tours and demonstrations at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with refreshments after each tour. The business is located at 680 Airfield Lane.

• Kennon — 30-minute tours at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The business is located at 2071 N. Main St.

• Koltiska Distillery — tours from noon to 10 p.m.. The business is located at 644 Crook St.

• King’s Saddlery, Inc. — tours at 2 and 3:30 p.m. The business is located at 184 N. Main St.

• Black Tooth Brewing Company — tours at 4:30 and 5 p.m. The brewery is located at 312 Broadway St.