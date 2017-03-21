Local Business Briefs — March 21, 2017

Wyoming Business Council board includes Sheridan members

SHERIDAN — Gov. Matt Mead recently appointed Kim DeVore, Ronald Kensey and Jerry Blann to serve on the Wyoming Business Council board. They replace outgoing board members Lynne Michelena, Tom Scott and Jim Espy, whose terms expired March 1. Board members serve three-year terms and can be reappointed for a second three-year term.

DeVore is senior vice president, CFO and a founding director of Jonah Bank of Wyoming.

Co-founder of the Sheridan-based Kennon Products, Kensey said as a board member he wants to contribute help to the next generation of diverse businesses taking root in Wyoming.

“Our team of engineers, scientists, inventors work alongside our skilled craftsmen and women as they invent, design, build, test and manufacture,” Kensey said. “I ask myself what can we do in Wyoming to support those who generate intellectual property and proprietary goods and services so those goods and services can be invented, designed, built, tested and manufactured in the state of Wyoming?”

The third new member of the Business Council board is Jerry Blann, president of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Blann serves on the Jackson Hole Airport Board and the Wyoming Business Alliance. He and his wife have four daughters.

The Business Council Board of Directors also elected new officers to serve one-year terms.

Cactus Covello will serve as co-chairman alongside Mead. Covello is president of the Points West Community Bank in Torrington and a founding member of the Goshen County Economic Development Corporation.

Pete Illoway will step in as vice chairman. The former state representative is a government and public affairs consultant in Cheyenne.

Megan Goetz will serve as secretary treasurer. Goetz is partner at the Laramie law firm Pence and MacMillan. She is director of the Laramie Economic Development Corporation and the Laramie Rotary Club.

Aaron Sopko was appointed chairman of the business, contract and loan committee. Sopko is general manager of Sheridan-based Advanced Communications Technology. He volunteers as vice-chairman of Forward Sheridan and Co-Chairman of the Information Technology Policy Council for the state of Wyoming.

Jackson resident Kelly Lockhart will lead the community grant and loan committee. Lockhart has a finance background and is a former president of the Teton County Fair Board and led the Teton County 4-H for the last 20 years.

Dewald named to national list of top financial advisors

SHERIDAN — For the fourth consecutive year, Edward Jones financial advisor Douglas Dewald of Sheridan has been named to Barron’s magazine’s annual list of “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State.”

Dewald, who has served area investors for the past 32 years, ranked No. 2 in the state.

“This is a great honor. Every day, I work with clients to help them identify their financial goals and develop a strategy to help achieve them. It is such satisfying work, and it makes a difference in people’s lives,” Dewald said.

Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, philanthropic work and more.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada.

FIB lenders receive recognition

SHERIDAN — First Interstate Bank has once again been recognized as the top Rural Development Guaranteed Lender in Wyoming.

“We’re pleased and honored to have been able to help so many low-to-moderate income families finance their home,” said Donna Hoover, First Interstate regional mortgage manager in Sheridan. “We’re so proud that our friends and neighbors trust First Interstate Bank to help them with the home loan process — it’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

First Interstate Bank lenders in Wyoming partnered with Rural Development to make the Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program a success. This program assists approved lenders in providing low- and moderate-income households the opportunity to own adequate, modest, decent, safe and sanitary dwellings as their primary residence in eligible rural areas. Eligible applicants may build, rehabilitate, improve or relocate a dwelling in an eligible rural area.

This is the third consecutive year First Interstate Bank has been recognized with this honor.