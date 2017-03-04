WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Local Briefs – March 4, 2017


Pot O’ Gold campaign encourages local shopping

SHERIDAN — Local organizations are encouraging area residents to shop local with the Pot O’ Gold campaign.

From March 1-18, shop at any participating downtown Sheridan store and fill out a golden ticket for a chance to win the Pot O’ Gold.

The Pot O’ Gold includes goodies donated by participating stores.

For additional information, contact the Downtown Sheridan Association at 672-8881.

Brown Bag, After Hours lectures to focus on embracing change

SHERIDAN — Lynn Gordon plans to focus on embracing change for the next round of Brown Bag and After Hours lectures.

The Brown Bag lecture is Tuesday at 12:10 p.m.

There will be a repeat presentation Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunches Tuesday.

Both lectures will be held at the Downtown Sheridan Association, located at 150 S. Main St.

For more information call 672-6789.

The lectures are offered by Family and Personal Counseling Center and Sheridan College Community Education.

UW to host open house in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming will host an open house on Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. in Sheridan.

The open house will take place at the UW Northeast Regional Center, located at 3401 Coffeen Ave.

All are welcome to learn about UW’s role in the community.

Those with questions may contact Dawn Kiesel or Becky Johnston at 672-8737.

For additional information and to register for prizes, see facebook.com/UWyoOutreach or bit.ly.uwstatewideopenhouse.–

