Local Briefs — Feb. 9, 2017

SCCD to hold watershed meetings

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District will host a meeting for the Prairie Dog Creek, Tongue River and Goose Creek watersheds as part of local improvement efforts. SCCD encourages residents of these areas to attend.

The meeting for Prairie Dog Creek will be Feb. 16 at the Prairie Dog Community Center; the Tongue River meeting will be March 2 at the Ranchester Town Hall; and the Goose Creek meeting will be March 9 at the Downtown Sheridan Association. All meetings are at 6 p.m.

“These meetings are great opportunities for watershed landowners and residents to provide input and recommendations on District monitoring and improvement efforts within the watershed,” SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said in a press release.

Water quality monitoring has resulted in watershed plans that are developed through resident and stakeholder input. SCCD can offer cost-share assistance for eligible projects that address water quality concerns through state and federal grants and have installed more than 120 projects worth more than $3 million since it commenced cost-sharing assistance in 2001.

CHAPS accepting applications

SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy is accepting applications for the 2017 equine therapy season. Scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis and programs are offered in therapeutic riding, therapeutic driving, equine assisted learning and equine facilitated psychotherapy.

Deadlines for applications are Feb. 15, May 2 and Aug. 8 and applications can be found on at www.chapswyo.org or by request through email at info@chapswyo.org.

Equine therapy has been effective for many cases including those with ADD/ADHD, minor physical disabilities, Down’s syndrome, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

This year CHAPS has added therapeutic driving to its existing programs.