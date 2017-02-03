Local briefs Feb. 4 2017

Jentel Presents to take place at library

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency Program will present this month’s residents in Jentel Presents on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Inner Circle.

This month’s presenters include oil painter Jennifer Moses of Boston; mixed media artist John W. Wood of Oakland, California; novelist Alicia Upano of Honolulu; poet Karen Auvinen of Longmont, Colorado; acrylic painter Pilar Hanson of Tucson, Arizona; and painter Virginia Moore of Jackson, Wyoming.

There is no admission charge for “Jentel Presents” and light refreshments are available.

The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Ken Lavigne to perform at the WYO

SHERIDAN — Singer Ken Lavigne will perform at the WYO Theater Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Joined by a two-piece ensemble, Lavigne takes his audience on a journey, retelling his personal campaign to sing at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops. Told with songs and stories, Lavigne embodies the spirit of the underdog.

Tickets to attend the show are $21 for adults, $18.50 for seniors and military and $16 for students.

For more information about Lavigne, see www.kenlavigne.com.

For more information about the Sheridan performance and to get tickets, stop by the WYO Theater box office, call 307-672-9084 or see www.wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.