Local Briefs – April 1, 2017

AAUW organizing Unequal Pay Day bake sale

SHERIDAN — American Association of University Women will conduct a bake sale April 4 at Sheridan College, Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery and downtown Sheridan.

April 4 marks Unequal Pay Day by the AAUW. Unequal Pay Day symbolizes the day when women’s pay finally “catches up” to men’s pay from the previous year.

The bake sale will be held at several locations, and will provide home-baked goods provided by AAUW members. For men, the cost for each item will be $1 per item, while women, who lag behind in wages, will pay Wyoming’s average pay gap of $.69 per item.

The sale will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all three venues. This event is to make people aware of the disparity of wages for the many women who earn less for working the same jobs as men. People who support this effort are asked to wear red to symbolize that women are still in the red financially.

—-

Next Jentel Presents set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency Program will present this month’s residents in Jentel Presents on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts.

This month’s presenters include painter and printmaker Wei Jane Chir, of New York City; paper sculptor Eleanor Annand, of Asheville, North Carolina; novelist Parini Shroff, of Los Altos, California; writer Emmanuel Iduma, of New York City; printmaker and sculptor Edw Martinez, of Virginia City, Nevada; and textile artist Cindy Ann Steiler, of Gainesville, Florida.

There is no admission charge for “Jentel Presents” and light refreshments will be served.

The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

—-

USFS seeks input on trail priorities

SHERIDAN — The U.S. Forest Service is inviting the public to help identify trails that will be part of a USFS effort with partners and volunteers to increase the pace of trail maintenance.

Nationwide, the USFS will select nine to 15 priority areas among its nine regions where a backlog in trail maintenance contributes to reduced access, potential harm to natural resources or trail users, and/or has the potential for increased future deferred maintenance costs.

The Bighorn National Forest manages more than 700 miles of trails enjoyed by thousands of users each year.

To provide ideas and suggestions on potential priority areas and approaches for incorporating increased trail maintenance from partners and volunteers, please see http://tinyurl.com/mjhw3c6. Ideas and suggestions should be submitted to the website by April 7.

For more information about trail maintenance assistance from volunteers and partners, contact the Bighorn’s trails coordinator, Sara Evans Kirol, at 674-2600.