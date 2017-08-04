Local bikers plan rally during Sturgis

SHERIDAN — While Sturgis started its 77th annual bike rally Tuesday, some Sheridan bikers have opted to celebrate in style at home while emphasizing safety and giving back.

“We have immense traffic coming through Sheridan because people love to ride the Bighorns,” Fatman Custom Motorcycles owner Josh Sandvig told The Sheridan Press. “The Bighorns are amazing and a lot of people like to run the Beartooth from Red Lodge, so it’s just on the way. And you have a lot of people going to Yellowstone or coming from Yellowstone.”

Because Sheridan serves as a central location for Sturgis attendees from the north and west, Sandvig decided to host an event for bikers on the home front. On Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. the next day, Sandvig and his team will host Rumble the Big Horns at My Buddy’s Place.

The event starts with a poker run at 8 a.m., followed by kickstands going up at 9 a.m. Hate to Feel will “rock the house” starting at 9 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support two charities — an organization called F-ck Cancer as well as a 1-year-old friend of a friend of Sandvig’s who faces brain surgery due to infantile spasms. The child’s name is Christopher Bowen.

Sandvig sees this event as a cheaper and less aggravating alternative to traveling the 217 miles across the beautiful, yet busy terrain of the Black Hills during one of its busiest times of year.

“Sturgis is one of the most amazing yet aggravating places on earth,” Sandvig said. “It’s a place where bikers can go and be themselves.”

Sandvig has attended Sturgis 11 or 12 times since buying his first Harley-Davidson motorcycle 15 years ago.

“The bars and the concerts are amazing, fun. The ride around Sturgis is some of the most beautiful in the world through the Black Hills, but yet it can be the most aggravating place in the whole world because you have to deal with the whole spectrum of bikers,” Sandvig said. “From the person who just got their bike two weeks ago to the person that’s been riding for 60 years. There’s clubbers, which I have no problem with any of them.”

Dealing with the crowds in and around Sturgis during that time is one thing, but Sandvig also warned both bikers and others on the road to be aware of the traffic coming through Sheridan.

“First big thing that people have to do in Sheridan and around here is realize that a 20-mile-an-hour accident in a car is normally going to end up as a fender bender and nobody’s going to get hurt,” Sandvig said. “A 20-mile-an-hour accident on a motorcycle, most likely, will very seriously injure a person if not kill them.”

Sandvig recognized the responsibility of both vehicle operators and motorcyclists to maintain safe practices on the road when interacting with bikers.

“People need to open their eyes and realize that you can’t cut us off. It’s a big deal,” Sandvig said. “They’re driving around us like they’re driving around other cars where it’s not the same thing. There’s no airbags on a motorcycle.”

Wyoming Highway Patrol is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, South Dakota Department of Public Safety and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to raise awareness of motorcycle safety while motorcycle enthusiasts travel to Sturgis. The campaign, titled Safe2Sturgis, helps teach motorist safety during this time.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Highway Loss Data Institute reported 23 motorcyclist deaths in Wyoming in 2015.

In 2016, 226 motorcycle crashes were reported in Wyoming, with 24 of those ending in fatalities. A WHP press release said Wyoming averages three motorcycle fatalities per year during the Sturgis rally alone. Guest speakers from NHTSA and surrounding local law enforcement agencies will teach and promote motorcycle safety until Aug. 19 as part of the Safe2Sturgis campaign.

“The one big thing is cars don’t see bikes,” Sandvig said. “Treat bikers like they’re human.”