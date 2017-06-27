Local artist reflects on Prix de West

SHERIDAN — Born and raised in Sheridan, T. Allen Lawson, better known as Tim Lawson in the community, recaptured his love and appreciation for the West after living in Maine with his family for more than 15 years.

“I was born and raised in Sheridan, so the West…gets under your skin,” Lawson said. “The western half of the United States and particularly Wyoming is a good portion of who I am genetically.”

His western roots and artistic expertise earned him the 2017 Prix de West Purchase Award on June 10.

“The Prix de West Show is considered by many to be the preeminent show for Western art,” Lawson told The Sheridan Press. “I can’t think of any that compare or compete with it and I think many accept it as the top art show in the western United States.”

Lawson attended the Prix de West show for his fourth time and earned not only the Prix de West Purchase Award, but also the Robert Lougheed Memorial Award.

“Only the artists that attend the opening weekend get a vote,” Lawson said. “They vote not on an individual painting, but their group of three or more paintings.”

His painting, “The Nursery Tree,” earned the Prix de West Purchase Award and will be bought by the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum for $48,000. Lawson also received $5,000 and a Prix de West medallion.

“It was one of those beautiful, rare mornings last winter that the snow had just enough moisture in it that it clung to every little twig and branch,” Lawson said of his Sheridan-inspired, winning art piece. “There was no wind, so it stayed for several hours and I was able to take some notes and do a couple drawings. The cows were not there under the tree, but I know a lot of times on really cold days they’ll hunker underneath that tree. I was able to, through the course of the winter, I was able to get some reference material of cows sleeping under the tree and I decided to put a mother and her calf under it and call it ‘The Nursery Tree.’”

Lawson said what sets the Prix de West apart from other shows is the opportunity for his purchased work to actually be shown in the museum. Most galleries or museums will purchase a piece and the piece then gets lost in the multitude of archives.

“It’s always thrilling to get a public institute or museum to acquire a piece of artwork, but many museums that have art, about 90 percent of it on average is in archives and they show roughly about 10 percent of their collection,” Lawson said.

“At the Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, they have a gallery that permanently displays all of their Prix de West winners.”

While his paintings typically take on a generic location, leaning neither to a strictly East Coast or western feel, he remains heavily influenced by the simple, yet beautiful scenes of everyday life in Sheridan. Lawson said after living in Maine for 16 years, he gained a fresh perspective on his hometown.

“Every morning (on the way down to take my kids to school) I would see something, one thing and most of the time it was two or three things, that I wanted to paint, so I would make notes or drop the kids off at school and rush back out,” Lawson said. “I have 20-some paintings started, but very few finished.”

With an exhibition coming up mid-November in London, England, Lawson feels the pressure to complete what he started in Sheridan this past winter.

“I’ve been working on this show a little over two years and feeling the pressure of getting things finished so I can exhibit them,” Lawson said.

Inspiration is a good thing, but sometimes it impedes his progress and completion rates.

“It’s kind of a Catch 22 because I was so excited to be back out in the West, and I think that I see things a little differently having been away from it, but the subject material driving in from the end of Big Goose every day was breathtakingly beautiful and interesting,” Lawson said. “Even more so than beautiful, it was interesting subject matter.”

Lawson, his wife and five children live at the top of Beckton Road on a ranch during the school year, and reside in Maine during the summer.