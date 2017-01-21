WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Local agendas – Jan. 21, 2017


Sheridan County Commission

Meetings and Appointments

• Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

9 a.m. BOCC Staff meeting with selected department heads

• Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

BOCC – WCCA Legislative Conference (Cheyenne)

• Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

BOCC – WCCA Legislative Conference (Cheyenne)

• Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

BOCC WCCA Legislative Conference (Cheyenne)

 

Sheridan County School District #3

Special School Board Meeting

Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room

Clearmont, Wyo., Jan. 25, 2017, 5 p.m.

Agenda:

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Approve full-time 9-month K-12 Special Education Paraprofessional, Jessica Kornemann

• Executive Session – Personnel

• Adjourn

 

Town of Dayton

Council agenda

Jan. 24, 2017, 7 p.m.

(Please note this meeting has been moved from the 18th to the 24th)

• Call to order

• Recite Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

     • Additions

     • Deletions

• Approve the Jan. 3, 2017 regular council meeting minutes

• Announcements/correspondence

• Old business update

     • Hold a public hearing on an annexation request for Rae Ann Scott Morss on River Road

     • Act on Ordinance #401 annexation for Rae Ann Scott Morss on River Road on First Reading

     • Act on a Preliminary Plat for a replat of Lot 1 of the Pfister Subdivision renamed the Bridge Street Subdivision, a four-lot subdivision owned by the Padlock Ranch. 

     • Acknowledge outgoing Junior Councilors

     • Swear in new Junior Councilors

     • Set a work study to discuss ordinances

     • Citizen Communiqué

     • Council comments/requests for future agenda items

     • Junior Council comments/requests for future agenda items

 

Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board

General meeting agenda

Jan. 26, 2017, 7 p.m., Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall

Meeting facilitator: Peter Clark

Members: Karen Walters, Peter Clark, Samantha Nixon, Eric Lofgren, Craig Reichert

• Call to order

• Approval of minutes of Dec. 15, 2016 meeting

• Approval of agenda

     • Additions

     • Deletions

• Old business – none

• New business

     • Pay bills

     • SLIB award discussion

• Public communique

• Adjournment

 

Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board

Sheridan County Courthouse

Second Floor Public Meeting Room, Sheridan

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

Agenda:

• Meeting called to order

• Approval of the agenda

• Approval of the Oct. and Nov. 2016 minutes

• Approval of the Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017 vouchers for payment

• Financial report

• Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board staff reports

     • Juvenile probation report

     • Diversion and Truancy probation report

     • Milestones Youth Home

     • Court-ordered UA/BA reports

     • Administrator report

• Old business

• New business

     • Proposed amendment to Article IV, Section One of Board By-Laws, regarding the make-up of board members.

     • Proposed reserve budget fund

     • Appointment of board officers

 

Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 11:30 a.m.

City Hall, third floor Council Chambers

Meeting agenda:

• Call to order (chair pro tem)

• Roll call and introduction of new board members

• Agenda additions/deletions

• Election of officers

• Review and approval of minutes (Dec. 13, 2016)

• Treasurer’s report

     • FY 2016 financial report

     • FY 2017 year to date

• Public comment

• Old business

• New business

• Board and staff updates

• Time and place of next meeting: TBD

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan County School District #2

Joint Sheridan College Board/SCSD#2 Trustees Meeting

SCSD#2 Administration Office – Board Room, 201 North Connor Street

Jan. 23, 2017, 6 p.m.

Tentative agenda:

• Call to order

• Welcome

     • Introduction – Chairman Ann Perkins

• New business

     • Overview – Craig Dougherty and Paul Young

     • Computer science pilot update – Mitch Craft and Mark Thoney

     • Pilot proposal, John C. Schiffer Collaborative High School – Mitch Craft and Michelle Sullivan

     • Dual/concurrent enrollment – Cody Ball

• Adjournment

