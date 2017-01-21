WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Local agendas – Jan. 21, 2017
Sheridan County Commission
Meetings and Appointments
• Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
9 a.m. BOCC Staff meeting with selected department heads
• Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
BOCC – WCCA Legislative Conference (Cheyenne)
• Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
BOCC – WCCA Legislative Conference (Cheyenne)
• Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
BOCC WCCA Legislative Conference (Cheyenne)
Sheridan County School District #3
Special School Board Meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
Clearmont, Wyo., Jan. 25, 2017, 5 p.m.
Agenda:
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Approve full-time 9-month K-12 Special Education Paraprofessional, Jessica Kornemann
• Executive Session – Personnel
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Council agenda
Jan. 24, 2017, 7 p.m.
(Please note this meeting has been moved from the 18th to the 24th)
• Call to order
• Recite Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Additions
• Deletions
• Approve the Jan. 3, 2017 regular council meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business update
• Hold a public hearing on an annexation request for Rae Ann Scott Morss on River Road
• Act on Ordinance #401 annexation for Rae Ann Scott Morss on River Road on First Reading
• Act on a Preliminary Plat for a replat of Lot 1 of the Pfister Subdivision renamed the Bridge Street Subdivision, a four-lot subdivision owned by the Padlock Ranch.
• Acknowledge outgoing Junior Councilors
• Swear in new Junior Councilors
• Set a work study to discuss ordinances
• Citizen Communiqué
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Junior Council comments/requests for future agenda items
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
General meeting agenda
Jan. 26, 2017, 7 p.m., Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall
Meeting facilitator: Peter Clark
Members: Karen Walters, Peter Clark, Samantha Nixon, Eric Lofgren, Craig Reichert
• Call to order
• Approval of minutes of Dec. 15, 2016 meeting
• Approval of agenda
• Additions
• Deletions
• Old business – none
• New business
• Pay bills
• SLIB award discussion
• Public communique
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board
Sheridan County Courthouse
Second Floor Public Meeting Room, Sheridan
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Agenda:
• Meeting called to order
• Approval of the agenda
• Approval of the Oct. and Nov. 2016 minutes
• Approval of the Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017 vouchers for payment
• Financial report
• Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board staff reports
• Juvenile probation report
• Diversion and Truancy probation report
• Milestones Youth Home
• Court-ordered UA/BA reports
• Administrator report
• Old business
• New business
• Proposed amendment to Article IV, Section One of Board By-Laws, regarding the make-up of board members.
• Proposed reserve budget fund
• Appointment of board officers
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
City Hall, third floor Council Chambers
Meeting agenda:
• Call to order (chair pro tem)
• Roll call and introduction of new board members
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Election of officers
• Review and approval of minutes (Dec. 13, 2016)
• Treasurer’s report
• FY 2016 financial report
• FY 2017 year to date
• Public comment
• Old business
• New business
• Board and staff updates
• Time and place of next meeting: TBD
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #2
Joint Sheridan College Board/SCSD#2 Trustees Meeting
SCSD#2 Administration Office – Board Room, 201 North Connor Street
Jan. 23, 2017, 6 p.m.
Tentative agenda:
• Call to order
• Welcome
• Introduction – Chairman Ann Perkins
• New business
• Overview – Craig Dougherty and Paul Young
• Computer science pilot update – Mitch Craft and Mark Thoney
• Pilot proposal, John C. Schiffer Collaborative High School – Mitch Craft and Michelle Sullivan
• Dual/concurrent enrollment – Cody Ball
• Adjournment
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Local agendas – Jan. 21, 2017 - January 21, 2017
- Library to host ‘Sketch Jam’ - January 21, 2017
- Pageant organizers seek Mrs. Sheridan - January 20, 2017