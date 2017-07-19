Local 15-year-old to participate in Children’s Congress in D.C.

SHERIDAN — A 15-year-old Sheridan resident will travel to Washington, D.C., next week to meet with state representatives about health care reform and the needs of those with Type 1 diabetes.

The trip is part of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Children’s Congress. Casey Prior submitted an application for the event and was chosen to represent Wyoming.

“It’s a unique opportunity,” Prior said. “I just want to kind of help create some influence, some laws made, to help other people who have the same (disease) and myself too, I guess.”

Prior was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes about two years ago. Since her diagnosis, Prior has been active in helping those with the disease.

In February 2016, with the help of friends and family, Prior started the Sheridan WYO Type 1 Diabetes Support Group, which her mom, Suzanne Prior, said sees people of all ages and currently has members from 2 years old to 65.

The support group meets once a month and lists its meetings on its Facebook page.

While in D.C., Casey Prior said she’ll have the opportunity to attend congressional sessions and meet with Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

She said she plans to talk with them about health care reform and about research funding for technologies that help Type 1 diabetics, which she said have made significant gains.

One example of this, she said, is the first artificial pancreas, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved last October. The FDA has approved other management processes recently, like the first automated insulin delivery device for Type 1 diabetes in September 2016.

Prior said as a representative from Sheridan she also has a different problem to tackle than those from other, larger cities. She said Sheridan doesn’t have a pediatric endocrinologist and children with Type 1 diabetes have to travel to see one. She said it’s a problem seen throughout much of the state.

Prior goes to Bozeman, Montana, about every three months to meet with her endocrinologist.

“So we have to go farther away to get the same amount of care people in the city would get like a couple blocks down the street,” she said.

Prior noted that there is technology now where areas like Sheridan don’t need to have a pediatric endocrinologist in town for patients to receive care. One option, she said, is a program called HealthTell, where an endocrinologist from another town will call in with the patient.

She said the program currently isn’t widespread enough to be set up in Sheridan.

Suzanne Prior said her daughter’s diagnosis was a surprise to the whole family, but she’s proud and impressed with what her daughter has done since.

“Nobody in our family has Type 1 diabetes; it was a shock to all of us,” she said. “And the way she’s handled it and forming the support group and applying and getting (the Children’s Congress opportunity) has just kind of floored her dad and I, and her whole family.”

Suzanne Prior said she and the rest of the family will travel to Washington, D.C., and she’ll be able to accompany her daughter to the sessions in Congress.

Casey Prior said through all of this she keeps in mind it’s not one age group she’s helping. She said there are still adults with Type 1 diabetes and some were even diagnosed as an adult.

The 15-year-old said she hopes she can help the Wyoming leaders understand the challenges for those with Type 1 diabetes — challenges like the drive to the doctor and the high cost of insulin and insulin pumps.

She said she also hopes they understand how important it is to fund research so technology can continue to improve.

“It’s a whole different lifestyle in a way,” Casey Prior said. “It has gotten a lot better for diabetics in the last 20, 30 years. It’s still getting better and we’re gonna keep improving.”