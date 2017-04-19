Live from The Met to feature ‘Eugene Onegin’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will present Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” as part of its The Metropolitan Opera: Live in High Definition series at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

As part of its efforts to reinvigorate opera and reach out to a broader public, The Metropolitan Opera in New York launched the series of opera performances transmitted live to movie theaters and other venues around the world.

“Eugene Onegin” is the story of a selfish hero who lives to regret his rejection of a young woman’s love and a dual with his best friend.

Tickets are $21 for adults and $18 for students. They are available at the WYO Theater box office. For more information, call the box office at 672-9084 or see wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.