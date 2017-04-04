Little Bighorn Battlefield begins spring hours

SHERIDAN — The Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument recently began its spring hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The spring hours will be in effect until summer hours begin May 30.

The hours apply to the Custer National Cemetery, the Indian Memorial and Seventh Cavalry Monument and the visitor center and museum.

The self-guiding Reno-Benteen Battlefield will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Entrance fees are $20 per private vehicle.

Entrance fees will be waived the week of April 16-24 to recognize National Park Week.

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument is located at 756 Battlefield Tour Road in Crow Agency, Montana.