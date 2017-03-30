WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Literary magazine seeking submissions
SHERIDAN — A new youth art magazine is seeking submissions to its first edition.
The Batch is Sheridan County’s creative journal, featuring fresh, talented teenage writers and artists. The magazine will be printed each fall and spring. Submissions can include prose, poetry, photography and art of any medium from Sheridan County residents age 13-19.
All writing submissions will be returned to the author with a critique and feedback from the editorial team members.
Email submissions to sheridanbatch@gmail.com with ATTN: SUBMISSION in the subject line. Attach submissions as either Word, Google Doc or PDF files.
The deadline to submit entries is April 21.
Staff Reports
