Liquor dealers, city closer on ordinance

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council passed, on second reading, a new liquor ordinance with plans to continue deliberation between city attorney Greg VonKrosigk and hired attorney for the Liquor Dealers Association, Tony Wendtland.

“We got together and I think we’ve addressed…85, 90 percent of the major objections,” VonKrosigk said. “I think that we’ve reduced the constitutionality arguments down to bare minimum.”

Wendtland agreed, noting the civil nature of the collaboration.

“The last time we were here, this had the potential to be sort of a contentious fight and it hasn’t been,” Wendtland said.

“We’ve been able to really work through. I think we tried hard to dish it up in a way that it had the potential to move forward and that helped,” Wendtland said.

VonKrosigk identified eight areas still needing work before the third and final reading of the ordinance.

“We’re not done. The second reading has been modified and wordsmithed and greatly improved through those joint efforts with the association,” VonKrosigk said.

One of the eight areas that might not see a resolution before the next reading is the transferring of licenses. The ordinance as it stands now includes extra information needed when transferring a license. While the Sheridan LDA remained OK with additional information required for new licenses, the association did not believe it necessary for the city to require additional information for simple transfers.

Councilor Jesus Rios briefed the council on the history of asking for additional information for the council’s sake a few years ago. Councilor Thayer Shafer shared his history with losing his wife to alcoholism and working with his son who also suffers from alcoholism. While he believes alcohol to be fine, he remains passionate in perfecting the ordinance because alcohol, like everything, should be used in moderation.

Two members of the community asked council to consider erring on the side of prevention when looking at the unresolved issues at hand.

“I work at the YMCA now, but I worked as a counselor for 40 years, mostly working with at-risk kids and families,” Cal Furnish said. “I’m passionate about this and I think my passion isn’t just because of the tragedies, it’s because of the preventability of many of the tragedies.”

Council unanimously approved the amendments and the second reading, with the intent to review another version of the ordinance at the next council meeting.

“It’s not been hard to work with the association,” VonKrosigk said. “I think it’s been a reasonable process and I anticipate that this ordinance that’s before you tonight on second reading will be, if not 100 percent mutually acceptable, will be very close and will narrow the issues down for consideration on third reading for it to be very minimal.”

