Lions Club members clean up highway

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club recently served the community by participating in the Wyoming Adopt-a-Highway Program. This volunteer activity occurred on 2 miles of roadway on Highway 336 east of Interstate 90.

Completion of the Lions Club service project benefited the community by beautifying the roadway for visitors leaving the interstate to go to the Information Center and for residents of the community as they go about their daily routines.

“The people using Highway 336 should be thanked, because this was probably the cleanest this portion of the highway has been since this program was started many years ago,” said Leslea Rapp, club president of Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club.

The Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club has 27 members and meets on the second Tuesday of the month for June, July and August, at 6 p.m. for a picnic with the food provided by the members. For the rest of the year, September through May, the club meets at the Best Western Sheridan Center on the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Lions Clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs, especially in vision. For more information or to get involved with the Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club, contact Leslea Rapp at 307-461-2829 or lesleaslark@vcn.com.