Library to host program on women homesteaders

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a program about Wyoming’s women homesteaders May 30 at 6 p.m.

Single women are a significant, but often overlooked segment of Wyoming’s homesteaders.

Author Marcia Meredith Hensley will highlight Wyoming women homesteaders’ stories, revealing how they lived in the early days of statehood, how they contributed to their communities and how their stories contributed to changing attitudes about women’s roles nationwide.

About 12 percent of Wyoming homesteaders in the early 1900s were single women.

Hensley will discuss what made homesteading feasible for single women during this time, what motivated them to homestead, what their stories reveal about life in the early days of statehood and how they shaped attitudes about women’s equality.

Hensley is a graduate of the University of Tulsa. She taught English and Western America literature at Western Wyoming Community College where she also created and directed the Western American Studies program.

Since retirement, she has concentrated on writing and research about the American West. Her non-fiction book, “Staking Her Claim: Women Homesteading the West” won awards from the Wyoming Historical Society as well as from Mountains and Plains Independent Booksellers Association Women Writing the West, Wyoming Writers and Foreword Magazine.

She also was an editor and contributor to the community history, “Eden Valley Voices: A Centennial Celebration of Stories.”

A recipient of the Wyoming Arts Council’s Neltje Blanchan award, her essays have appeared in several anthologies and in the syndicated column Writer’s on the Range.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St. in Sheridan.