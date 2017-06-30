Library to host presentation on Wyoming migration

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Migration Initiative writer and filmmaker Gregory Nickerson will give a public presentation Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Inner Circle of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library focusing on the human connections to wildlife migration throughout history.

Using sources from archaeology, history and biology, Nickerson tells the story of how people in Wyoming have interacted with wildlife migrations from 5,000 years ago to the present.

“Some of you may have seen my fellow Big Horn alum and Wyoming Migration Initiative colleague Emilene Ostlind speak about migrations at Sheridan College earlier this year,” Nickerson said in a press release. “My presentation offers another perspective by connecting migration to archaeology and the humanities, while also explaining the biology.”

The presentation will also include a short presentation by Wyoming Game and Fish Department brucellosis-habitat biologist Eric Maichak about an ongoing local disease study that is also yielding information about movement of elk in the Bighorn Mountains. Audience members will have an opportunity to describe their own experiences with migration.

In conjunction with the program, photographs of the longest-documented mule deer migration in the United States will be on exhibit during July on the mezzanine of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

Taken by Joe Riis, a photography fellow for the Wyoming Migration Initiative, the images give an up-close view into the lives of mule deer on the Red Desert to Hoback migration corridor. Viewers can travel along with the deer as they undertake a 150-mile migration north from the hills near Rock Springs to the peaks surrounding the Hoback Basin near Bondurant. While this migration was known for decades, the full extent was only revealed in 2012.

Using camera traps that take a photo when deer pass by an infrared sensor, Riis documented how deer navigate obstacles as they migrate between winter and summer range. His work has won many awards, and he is a regular contributor to National Geographic Magazine. The Wyoming Migration Initiative is a grant-funded project at the University of Wyoming that tracks big-game migrations across the state and shares that information with the public. Major projects include GPS collar research, mapping, outreach, an online migration viewer, and the forthcoming Atlas of Wildlife Migration due out in 2018. Learn more at www.facebook.com/migrationinitiative or www.migrationinitiative.org.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.