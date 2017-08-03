Library to host eclipse, full moon program

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Library System and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host a series of programs on the upcoming solar eclipse and a viewing party for the full moon next week.

On Aug. 7, the program will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tongue River Branch Library in Ranchester. The program will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and at 7:30 p.m. at the Story Branch Library.

At 8:30 p.m., the state historic site will host a full moon and night sky viewing party.

The programs will be led by Samantha Ogden, program coordinator for the NASA Space Grant Consortium in Laramie. Her programs will focus on the science of eclipse and how to safely view them.

Those planning to attend the viewing party at the fort are asked to bring a chair or blanket, binoculars and bug spray.