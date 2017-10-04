FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Library to celebrate anniversary of ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Home|News|Local News|Library to celebrate anniversary of ‘Charlotte’s Web’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a series of events to celebrate the 65th anniversary of “Charlotte’s Web.”

The weeklong celebration of Charlotte, Wilbur, Templeton and the others will include crafts for all ages from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 9-11.

It will also include baby story time at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 and a book discussion Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Children’s librarian Michelle Havenga will lead the discussion.

On Oct. 11, activities will include preschool story time at 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Toddler story time at 10 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12 will be followed by a movie screening and pig party at 4 p.m. in the Inner Circle.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

By |October 4th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS