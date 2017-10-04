Library to celebrate anniversary of ‘Charlotte’s Web’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a series of events to celebrate the 65th anniversary of “Charlotte’s Web.”

The weeklong celebration of Charlotte, Wilbur, Templeton and the others will include crafts for all ages from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 9-11.

It will also include baby story time at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 and a book discussion Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Children’s librarian Michelle Havenga will lead the discussion.

On Oct. 11, activities will include preschool story time at 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Toddler story time at 10 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12 will be followed by a movie screening and pig party at 4 p.m. in the Inner Circle.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.