Library sees fewer patrons, more checkouts

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Library may not see as many readers in the stacks, but that doesn’t mean checkout rates are down.

Library Director Cameron Duff said that while patron count has decreased from about 16,000 people to 13,000 from five years ago, checkout rates have risen. He said this has to do with increased popularity for digital content.

“Fewer people walk in the door, but we have an increase in checkouts,” Duff said. “And it’s not just because people are checking out more per visit – it’s a different way of checking things out.”

Duff said that the library has seen more checkouts for digital content in January 2017 than it did in January 2012. He said that digital content makes up roughly 8.5 percent of total checkouts.

He said the library offers e-books, electronic audiobooks — which come as MP3 files — and magazines that are all available for digital checkout. The electronic versions offer readers an added convenience. They can be downloaded anywhere, and when the reader’s done, there’s no need to make a trip to the library. Readers can check them out for two weeks, and when their checkout time is up, the content expires.

Krista Michaud has been checking out digital content for about six months. She said she mostly checks out audiobooks through the different apps that connect to the library via her phone so she can listen to them while she cleans, paints or does other work.

Michaud said that the variety is an added bonus. She said she’s found interesting books that are only available as e-books. And while she doesn’t use the apps frequently, she does appreciate the convenience of them.

“I don’t download these too often, but I do enjoy the portability and ease of getting them right to my phone at any time, without having to go into the library,” Michaud said in an email.

Users can return books before the due date from their device, also, Duff said, in case they’re at their checkout limit and need to make space for a new book. This, and especially the automatic expiration of content, eliminates overdue fees. But Duff said that doesn’t amount to much anyway.

“When we’re looking at all fines and fees and everything we collect, it’s around $32,000 a year,” Duff said. “Half of that is in like printing charges and copies…but only about $16,000 is in actual late fees or paying for damaged books.”

He said that $16,000 isn’t much in comparison to some other library systems. And while libraries may still charge to replace a book after 30 days, only about half the libraries in the state actually charge late fees.

Duff said they’ve also seen a “distinct drop off” in use of the library’s public computers but a growth in Wi-Fi usage. He said more people are not only bringing in their own devices, but also accessing the Wi-Fi from the parking lot. Duff said they’re trying to monitor this and checkouts monthly to see if they can spot any tendencies, but lately wide swings in circulation and patron count are making it difficult.

“We haven’t been able to grasp our heads around it because some months are way up, some months are way down,” Duff said, “and we’re just trying to see if we can identify some trends.”