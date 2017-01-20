Library seeks help with new strategic plan

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Library System started the process to develop a new strategic plan and is seeking assistance from the community.

Library staff ask for volunteers from the community, including business leaders, educators, students or others with a vested interest in the library for help developing the plan.

Those willing to help will serve on a short-term committee through the end of March to develop the planning documents.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Cameron Duff at 674-8585, ext. 112.