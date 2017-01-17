Library to host ‘Sketch Jam’

SHERIDAN — Cammry Lapka, a local freelance animation and comics artist, will lead a new program for young artists of all kinds in Sheridan called “Sketch Jam.”

The program will allow aspiring artists, from cartoonists to fine artists, to come together and create. The program will offer a supportive environment to allow meetings between artists to share ideas, critiques, collaborations and more. It will also allow access to library resources and workshops to improve techniques.

“Sketch Jam will be an open group aimed at youth and young adults to encourage and promote the exploration of self through artwork,” Lapka said. “Our main goal is to help those seeking materials, support, critiques and inspiration regardless of experience, age or background.”

The group will have its first meeting on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Fulmer Meeting Room of Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The group is specifically encouraging junior high, high school and college-age artists with an interest in sketching, drawing, animation art, graphic novels and comic book art to participate, but the group is open to all ages and abilities.

The first meeting will include introductions, discussion of preferred styles and interests, discussion of times and days for future meetings and discussion of what participants are interested in learning.

The theme for the first meeting is “Winter.” Participants are encouraged to draw trees, bundled up people or other winter scenes. Participants are also welcome to bring in examples of their previous work for discussion.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.