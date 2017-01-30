Library to host encore of Antarctica film, presentation

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host an encore presentation and film screening Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The film, “Antarctica — A year on ice,” will be shown and then Sheridan residents Lenny and Rhoda Bonneau will give a short program.

The duo gave a similar presentation last week, but due to high attendance, the library opted to host another round.

The film is a stunning journey to the end of the world with the scientists, technicians and craftsmen who live there.

The Bonneaus will share photos and stories from their experience living and working on the ice for more than a dozen summers and answer questions about what life was like living in Antarctica.

All are welcome to attend the event.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.