Library board awards boiler bid, continues funding search

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees awarded a bid for the Fulmer boiler project during its meeting Wednesday despite concern regarding project funding.

Library director Cameron Duff said the board received only two bids on the project after three other interested parties pulled out. He said one bid was about $166,000 for three boilers. The board awarded the bid to Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning for a total of just more than $97,000.

Duff said the library board has raised a total of $35,000 for the project so far, with a potential for an additional $35,000 from other grants for which they have applied. Duff said he won’t know if the library is awarded these grants until early fall.

The board is optimistic about being able to raise the funds for the project, and Duff said he’s received a lot of community support, but if fundraising falls short, the board will have to find the additional funds somewhere.

“We don’t have a credit card, we can’t just put it on and pay it off,” Duff said. “So if you agree to do it and the money doesn’t come through your only option is to make cuts.”

The board approved the bid with the condition that if a shortage of funds exists in the capital improvement funds, the board will make adjustments to the budget at a future meeting.