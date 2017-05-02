Letters to the editor — May 2, 2017

A humble thank you

Re: Keystone Awards

I want to say thank you for presenting me with the Keystone Award. It was an honor to be chosen for this award with Jacomien Mars and Jim Wilson.

My family was able to be here, which is always a great pleasure. I am so proud of all of them.

It was so wonderful having so many of my staff and so many friends attend, and all of the cards and phone calls.

We have a great staff at the Sheridan Senior Center. They do a fantastic job with everything they do for Sheridan.

I am so lucky to be able to say that Sheridan, Wyoming, is our home.

Reta Onstott

Sheridan

Shop Sheridan less likely now

Re: JCPenneys closing

We hear a lot about “Shop Sheridan.” With the closing of our JCPenney store, there is one more reason to shop elsewhere.

I certainly don’t know all the reasons behind the decision to close this store, but it definitely is not going to be good for downtown.

I know that rent is exorbitant on Main Street and I have often wondered how many businesses survive. What a tragedy that landlords are unable to consider the vibrancy of this community, and are only interested in making as much money as possible.

I’ll bet these people go to Billings and Denver to shop.

Melissa Huckeba

Sheridan