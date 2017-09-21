LETTERS – Sept. 21, 2017

New Senior Center

hot tub appreciated

I wish to thank the Sheridan Senior Center and the Day Break staff for all that they do for this community. They have recently purchased a new hot tub for the new Day Break. It is so much better for many of us to receive the benefits of pain relief from whirling water than from pain medication.

I wish to thank the donors who gave us money for this addition to Day Break. For those who have to live with muscle aches or chronic pain of any kind, I encourage you to join those of us that Barbara Blue calls the “skinny dipper club.”

Karen Watembach

Sheridan

‘No penalty for

breaking the law’

Re: Forest Service road

I read the headlined article in the Sheridan Press (Sept. 1) regarding The building of a road through a roadless area on the Big Horn National Forest by Cam Forbes. The Forest Service said the damage he did was “minimal” and so the fine was $230. What a joke!

The road was built illegally and there were plans to use it into the future, each time breaking the law. Something we should tall take note of when dealing with the Forest Service, according to what has been done in this case.

There seems to be no penalty for breaking the law itself.

Steve Washut

Sheridan

Reject discrimination;

adopt resolution

Re: Council discussion

I attended Monday night’s City Council meeting to offer support and listen to discussion of what should have been a no-brainer — a resolution adopted by other municipalities in Wyoming and across the U.S., affirming the right of LGBT citizens in Sheridan to live free of discrimination in all of its forms. This resolution would reject discrimination of any kind and would resolve to respect the inherent worth of every person, without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, handicap, sex, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status or political affiliation.

Apparently fear, hate and ignorance still have a vibrant presence in our fair city. Most of the speakers there were clearly members of local churches in Sheridan who had not actually read the resolution. The theme seemed to be that as long as God loves everybody, it’s OK to discriminate, because you know, the slippery slope and all that. What about bathrooms, for heaven’s sake, or gay marriage?

Sorry, that ship has sailed, as has interracial marriage, and all types of discrimination many people in this country have fought and died for, in our streets, as well as overseas. It’d be great if everyone was afforded the same civil rights. But they aren’t. And until they are, we must do what we can to reject discrimination in all its forms. I applaud city councilor Kristin Kelly for her brave stance against those that would use religion and fear to discriminate against those that are different from themselves, and urge the rest of the city council to vote for this resolution. Both Gillette and Cheyenne have similar resolutions. Sheridan should be a welcoming city for everyone. Putting our head in the sand is not the way to move forward.

Gayle Laurent

Sheridan