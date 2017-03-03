Letters — Mar. 3, 2017

Disappointed in disrespect

Re: Upside down flag

A few days ago, I noticed a photo in The Press of a man holding the flag upside down.

I have a great-grandpa, grandpa and cousin who have fought in various wars for our freedoms. I also have family members currently in the military.

I am disgusted by that man’s choice to hang the flag upside down. He should know better.

An upside down flag means two things, danger and disrespect. He was clearly not in danger.

We can protest peacefully, but leave the flag alone. Don’t tear it up or hang it upside down.

Just because you don’t agree with someone, doesn’t mean you show disrespect to our country.

Makayla Zeller

Sheridan

Why I held a flag with the union down

Re: Chamber Coffee

This letter is the beginning of a thoughtful response to Mr. Yates’ comments in a Feb. 25 Sheridan Press letter to the editor. I will not try to speak to each point he made because space would be too limited in this context.

First, no one “instructed” me to lodge my protest. No one has a right to do so. I did so nonviolently as a member of the loyal opposition, which every democracy needs to be a real democracy. I am loyal, and always have been, to the United States of America. At the same time, I am opposed to the current administrations’ actions. I see those actions as instances of “…extreme danger to [our way of] life…”

The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8(a) states that the flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

Thus, I displayed our flag with the union down.

I volunteered for service in Vietnam and served with 82nd Airborne Medics during 1969 and did so without carrying a weapon. Mr. Yates has a right to his opinion about “cowardly” and “disrespect.” However, no one has greater respect for our brother and sister vets than I do and, for me, that includes Mr. Yates.

My loyal opposition will be in nonviolent form.

Finally, I would not mind buying Mr. Yates a cup of coffee and having a conversation regarding values we share and agree on as well. I truly believe those shared values exist since we are both Americans, vets and from Wyoming.

Bruce L. Andrews

Sheridan