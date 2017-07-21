LETTERS – July 22, 2017

Gold Buckle Club

demonstrates kindness

Re: 2016 Sheridan WYO Rodeo

What is the purpose of the Gold Buckle Club?

I have wondered that question for some time as a long-time fan of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

My mother, who has had season tickets for 45 plus years, has always been a rodeo fan as well as my brother who lives in Cheyenne and is a Gold Buckle member. This year, due to his failing health, he wanted to come to what might be his last time for the WYO rodeo; his family was just going to sit in the Gold Buckle Club and watch the rodeo on the television monitors. My mother wanted him to sit with her in her grandstand seats, but really had no way to make that happen. She asked what I could do about it.

The only person I knew from the Gold Buckle Club was Troy Baker. After two phone calls, Baker told me, “no problem, we will make it happen.” When my family arrived on Friday evening, we were greeted by a man at the door who assisted us into the building. I was not sure of his name. After dinner, Baker made sure we knew that whenever we needed to go, things were in place. When it was time to take our seats, we were secreted to the grandstands and when we got there, another gentleman from the committee of the Gold Buckle Club assisted my brother to his seat. From Friday to Saturday night, it was the same thing up to the time we left. I only know that Tracy Swanson, Baker and others who I didn’t get names, only showed my brother and family the utmost respect and kindness in this time of need to help someone watch the rodeo. I truly found out what the Gold Buckle Club is all about besides rodeo…it’s about community and family.

From my family to the Gold Buckle Club and Mr. Baker, my deepest heartfelt thank you and my support for the upcoming years.

Patrick Dowling

Casper

Kennon inspired by

CHAPS veterans program; encourages others

CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy is in need of the community’s help. The organization has hit an obstacle in serving one of its key group of recipients: veterans.

The veterans program offered by CHAPS is specifically geared toward veterans with mental health illnesses, such as PTSD and depression. It was previously funded by contract with the VA Medical Center. The contract expired in 2016, however, and has not been renewed.

In order to continue serving the veterans, the organization needs approximately $13,000. CHAPS Executive Director Kristen Marcus has been seeking out grants and other fundraising venues to accomplish this. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that grant funding will come in, and time is running short.

Last month, Ms. Marcus stopped by Kennon Products and gave a brief overview of CHAPS and the veterans program. My colleagues and I were inspired by her presentation, and made it a goal to gather enough funds to keep the program running through July. In about a week’s time, we gathered approximately $2400, which exceeded the goal.

This experience not only benefitted CHAPS, but also was a great morale booster at Kennon. I would encourage fellow business and community members to join us in raising money for this program.

Lindsay Fischer

Sheridan

Travel writers visit;

much to see, do,

praise for STT, Parker

Recently Sheridan Travel and Tourism hosted a “Show and Tell” for travel writers. I can’t believe what a ball of fire STT’s director Shawn Parker is! If he had a comparison in the canine world I believe it would be a Jack Russel Terrier.

Parker ramrodded a formidable program and seemed to be everywhere doing everything. For my part, I am certainly grateful that he chose me to escort a passel of people around a loop of local battle sites on Saturday, June 24. The first stop was the Fetterman “hundred in the hand” battle site, Fort Phil Kearney, and the Wagon Box battle site, then followed the old Bozeman trail past French Pete’s trading post site, and finally the Lt. Shurley skirmish on Prairie Dog.

My passengers remarked again and again what beautiful scenery we in Sheridan are blessed to live in.

One tourist from an earlier loop said he had just been to Red Lodge, Montana where he thought that was beautiful but as he gazed around the country from the Wagon Box site, he said Sheridan’s scenery had Red Lodge beat all hollow. “Spectacular, just spectacular!” he kept saying.

On Sunday June 25, I had two free-lance travel writers and an AAA executive whose itinerary began with the Big Horns for many wild flower and scenery stops before hiking down to Porcupine Falls and then the Medicine Wheel. I definitely should not have worn cowboy boots for that! And then down highway14A in hopes of spotting wild horses, but they must have all been “shaded up” because the Basin was typically hot. On the way to Greybull, my passengers spotted the Hawkins and Powers aircraft storage and museum area so we changed plans in mid-stream.

That evening we toured the excellent dinosaur exhibit in Greybull, were treated to supper cooked by Greybull’s mayor at the Greybull Hotel and retired early.

The next day, as promised the day before, we backtracked to the Firefighter Aircraft museum after a great breakfast and quick tour of down town Greybull. On the way back through Greybull we picked up enormous steak sandwich lunches from Lisa’s and headed for Devils Kitchen and then the dinosaur tracks as Red Gulch. There were so many stops for photos of wild flowers and wildlife that we almost missed getting back to Sheridan at the appointed hour.

The writers were constantly scribbling notes. Judging by the questions they asked, it indicated to me that whatever they write about their visit, it will certainly have an impact.

My personal opinion is that having people write about our cities, people, and state by “out-of-staters” is by far more effective than locals attempting to “toot our own horn”, so to speak.

For me there are no regrets except that it didn’t last long enough. There is so much to see and do that visitors typically never budget near enough time to take it all in. I always stress for people heading home to take a few more days to stop in Buffalo and Kaycee and if the mountain roads frighten some folks, I always suggest Yellowstone by way of Dubois.

Whichever way you go, have a great summer.

Mike Kuzara

Sheridan

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press’ word limit on letters was waived with this submission.

Water tastes, smells

like ‘pure nonsense’

Re: Fox letter, Press, July 14

Fluoride can be taken by people that want it and need it, but don’t screw up the water for all of us!

Children get fluoride from their dentist, they can get it at school, they can take tablets, so why ruin it for all the people that want it left out of our drinking water? The Sheridan people didn’t have a choice, it was just added by those who thought they knew it all. Our water smells and tastes like pure nonsense now. It can be tasted no matter who says different. Sometimes, it tastes like straight Clorox.

I was born and raised in Alaska, I love Sheridan and think it’s the greatest place on earth. If I didn’t love it here, I’d move home. Let’s leave the fluoride to the big cities and keep it out of this beautiful town of Sheridan. I’ve been coming to Sheridan since 1965 and have lived here for 26 years. I go home yearly to no fluoride. Let’s get fluoride out of our water here in Sheridan once and for all. Dennis Fox, keep up the fantastic work young man.

Cyd Linda Marie Frigo

Sheridan