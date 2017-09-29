Outdoor recreation,

economic development

In the effort to diversify our state’s economy, one area that we can capitalize on is the outdoor industry. We’re lucky to live in such a beautiful state, and by devoting more attention to helping the outdoor recreation industry, we can make a real difference.

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy is responsible for 50,000 direct jobs, $5.6 billion in consumer spending, and $1.6 billion in wages. That’s a huge impact, and it’s a driving force in many states’ economies. Nationally, the outdoor recreation industry generates $887 billion in consumer spending and provides 7.6 million jobs. So, while we already see benefits from it here, think of what the possibilities could be.

One of the most exciting aspects about growing the outdoor recreation economy is that this could really fuel small businesses in our more remote communities. Communities that may never be on the radar of technology or manufacturing firms. Think about all the towns on the edges of our national forests and grasslands. Yellowstone and Grand Teton are magnificent but only a small part of what Wyoming has to offer. Everywhere you go there are outdoor opportunities, from hunting and camping to snowmobiling, hiking, fishing, and the list goes on.

Think of the opportunities. Even one new small business in 20 small towns scattered around the state could add hundreds of new jobs. Plus, outdoor recreation businesses will bring visitors to these communities and this influx of money would help other, established businesses, such as grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants. Everyone wins, and it helps our smaller communities remain viable.

Outdoor recreation is a sustainable industry, one that seems to be growing every year and would help stabilize our economy. By its very nature, it favors small businesses that don’t require huge amounts of capital or hefty subsidization. It just takes some creativity and an appreciation of our landscape.

Robin EH Bagley

Sheridan

Senior center

is for seniors

Re: Press, Sept. 21

What right did a handful of people change the senior center to The Hub on Smith – and maybe create a playground for all of Sheridan which will probably end up using $8 to $10 million for a facility that will eventually push the elderly out?

Hey, generations of people have slowly built up the senior center that was started on a shoe string. They had struggled for years and had many dedicated directors at the senior center.

I don’t “think it’s time for a change” as executive director Carmen Rideout said in the Press article. Hub of Smith – you’re kidding!

The senior center was created as a senior center. Don’t obscure it as a Hub.

‘Nuff said. Am I the only “voice in the wilderness?”

I hope not.

Jo Legerski

Sheridan

We can all do

more for tourism

It’s interesting living in such a beautiful, tucked away place. As a transplant lured in by a local ten years ago, I lived a full life in the city prior to changing my license plate to the steamboat variety. I know first-hand the effort it takes to personally acclimate, transition a business, and most importantly, build a life that I love.

When out-of-town folks discover that my business and my life is now based in Sheridan, the response is usually about the same. “I’ve heard it’s beautiful!” Or, “I’ve been to Jackson and have always wanted to check Sheridan out.” My answer is usually about the same too, “What’s stopping you?!” and “You would love it.”

Most of us recognize this is an unusually special place to live, and we want to share it. We also know that it requires more than a moderate effort to draw people up the road or across the country to our slice of the west.

Sheridan Travel and Tourism executive director Shawn Parker and his team are relentless, passionate marketers, telling Sheridan’s many stories like never before. But they can’t do it alone. We all need to play a part.

This September, Sheridan-based Frontier Asset Management, an investment firm with $3 billion under management, hosted 40 of its top financial advisors and vendors from around the country at Eaton’s Ranch. Most of these guests had never been to Sheridan, let alone the oldest dude ranch in the country. And Frontier made sure this was an all-Sheridan experience. From event coordination to travel arrangements, fly fishing to trolley rides, Craft Brothers to Blacktooth Brewery Beer and WYO Rodeo Whisky, Frontier bought local. Guests immersed themselves in the ways of the west for a few glorious days, and by all accounts, enjoyed every minute of it. Several even met new friends and extended their stay.

It might have been easier for Frontier to host this event near its Atlanta or Denver offices – but they chose to do it right here, because here is home. Yes, Sheridan is off the beaten path. But we all know that’s part of what makes it so special. Thanks to Frontier, about 40 more people now know it too – and I bet they’ll tell a few friends.

Kelly Pascal Gould

Sheridan