Democrats, media fuel diplomacy failures

Syndicated columnist Michael Gerson recently criticized President Trump for his “total ignorance of the past,” advising him to emulate JFK’s handling of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis with “maximal diplomatic flexibility.” Democrats and their surrogates in the national media continue demanding diplomacy and negotiations with North Korea. As FDR noted, “no man can tame a tiger into a kitten by stroking it.” Here’s the historical record.

As early as 1991, North Korea signed a declaration whereby they agreed not to “test, manufacture, produce, receive, possess, store, deploy or use nuclear weapons” or to “possess nuclear reprocessing and uranium enrichment facilities.”

In 1994, President Clinton concluded a “deal” with North Korea, saying “North Korea will freeze, then dismantle, its nuclear program” making the entire world “safer.”

Then in 2005, President George W. Bush’s administration opted for multi-party talks resulting in North Korea’s pledging to “abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs.”

In 2013, President Barack Obama proclaimed, “we can forge a new international framework for peaceful nuclear power, and reject the nuclear weaponization that North Korea and Iran may be seeking.”

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) recently announced that North Korea is capable of constructing miniaturized nuclear weapons that could be used as warheads for missiles. Actually, DIA had discovered this in 2013, but the Obama administration downplayed the DIA report at that time. Obama continued his “strategic patience” policy toward North Korea, kicking the problem further down the road to the next president.

History clearly shows that one can only negotiate with a sane, responsible adversary. The non-partisan Arms Control Association has published a comprehensive record of some 30 years of American and U.N. diplomatic efforts concerning North Korea and nuclear weaponry. Their website at armscontrol.org/factsheets/dprkchron contains over 60 webpages listing in chronological order dozens of U.S. and international “efforts” made over the decades to deal with this menacing problem. Appeasement and diplomacy have solved nothing and the threat continues to escalate.

Current and former politicians in the Beltway should be absolutely ashamed of this embarrassing record. Their collective inaction has enabled the maniacal North Korean regime to continue its pursuit of lethal nuclear weapons. This has put the lives of millions of Americans at needless risk. More “diplomacy” is clearly not the answer to this dangerous situation. As former prime minister of Spain Jose Aznar put it, “appeasement was never a very clever policy and it should not be our option today.”

Charles Cole

Sheridan

‘Happier’ buffalo after relocation; Wow!

The bison are “livestock” living in an irrigated pasture. Probably happily. Probably even happier now knowing their life most likely will end at the slaughter house. “Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam.”

No more tourists’ views!

Carol Copeland

Omaha, Nebraska