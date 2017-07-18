Letter

Media ‘smothers’ stories about Dems; Trump Jr. a ‘non-story’

Re: Russians, Kennedy, bias

The Democrats and their pals in the national media are claiming that Donald Trump Jr.’s ill-advised conversations with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign amounted to “attempted collusion” with Russia — a charge which, by the way, doesn’t exist in the law.

This latest case of Russia Derangement Syndrome exemplifies the double standard employed by the left. Trump Jr. neither conveyed to nor received from Russia any information. Whatever “dirt” there was on Secretary Hillary Clinton was out there on her insecure public server for anyone to see. But the left-media are fixated on the alleged Trump-Russia connection.

Where have the media been since Feb. 2, 1992, when the London Times published an article documenting a highly classified May 14, 1983, letter from KGB chief Viktor Chebrikov to the head of the USSR Yuri Andropov describing an offer from then-Sen. Ted Kennedy to reach out to the Soviet leadership at the height of the Cold War? Chebrikov wrote that Kennedy was deeply troubled by Ronald Reagan’s “belligerent” attitude toward the USSR and wanted to thwart Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign.

According to Chebrikov, Kennedy proposed a number of public relations efforts be made in the United States to counter Reagan’s “propaganda” and highlight the Soviets’ “peaceful intentions.” Kennedy wanted to put Andropov in direct connection with several American reporters to assist in this effort. Chebrikov’s letter was found in the archives of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the former USSR after Boris Yeltsin opened them to western researchers who meticulously checked and verified the letter’s authenticity.

But this story never saw the light of day in the American media.

Grove City College political science professor Paul Kengor has tried numerous times to get coverage for this story but has been repeatedly blocked by the media’s gatekeepers — the left’s ideologues who smother and spike such news reports as “not newsworthy.”

So, a non-story about a campaign official’s brief meeting with a Russian lawyer is portrayed as the next Watergate while a proven instance of overt collusion by a sitting U.S. senator with America’s self-proclaimed enemy — the Soviet Union — has gone unreported for decades.

As to media bias, the spiking of the Kennedy matter is indeed a smoking gun. Sadly, the national media will never report the story, proving again that if not for double standards, the left would have no standards at all.

Charles Cole

Sheridan