Letter: Look out for each other

Look out for each other

Re: Harsh winter weather

On Tuesday night, Dec. 27, after an eight-hour drive from Grand Junction, Colorado, to Sheridan without incident and looking forward to being home and relaxing, I turned onto Bryant Street to my apartment and got stuck.

Two very kind, thoughtful and patient men, Brian and Jeremy, stopped to help me. It took quite a bit of shoveling, pushing, maneuvering and patience to get my car unstuck, but Brian and Jeremy were a great team and got the job done with a smile and great attitude.

Their help is very much appreciated and I will pay it forward. Many people passed me by after becoming stuck and then many more passed Brian by as he was shoveling.

Please remember to take time to be kind and help someone when you can. You never know when it may be you needing kindness and a helping hand.

Thanks again to Brian and Jeremy for helping a tired, frustrated and very stressed woman.

Mindy Sytsma

Sheridan