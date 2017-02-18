Letter: Australian enjoys SC, Whitney, city

WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Australian enjoys SC, Whitney, city
I visited this week to participate in art workshops offered at your Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. What a magnificent community resource!
It is programmed and peopled to contribute so richly to the local community. Thank you for the opportunity to share this resource and the print-making event. You have created here a unique facility and, in sure, a world class incubator for your local creatives, young and old.
What a joy it has been to visit your town! Thank you all for your remarkable hospitality.
Sue George, Ph.D
Barney View, Australia
