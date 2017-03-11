Letter: Affirmation of youth via ‘Bye Bye Birdie

Affirmation of youth via ‘Bye Bye Birdie

We attended the musical at Sheridan High School, the performance of “Bye Bye Birdie” on March 4. Sheridan should be very proud of the performance by the entire cast, including the director, Marva Craft, the musicians, the students who moved the sets between the scenes and everybody else who had a part in the production.

It was outstanding.

It gives one faith in our youth who will one day be our leaders. They certainly have talent.

We look forward to the next production.

If you missed this performance, you missed a good one.

Gerald and Dee Pelesky Sheridan