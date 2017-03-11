Letter: Act of kindness by three young men

Act of kindness by three young men

I tripped and fell on a downtown sidewalk, skinning my knee and bending my glasses. I suffered a small cut near my left eye. It was nothing real serious, but the thing I am writing about is the three young men who were there almost before I hit the ground to help me get back up.

I didn’t get their names, but wanted to say thank you to them.

I think this act of kindness points out what a great community we live in.

Leonard Hurst

Sheridan