Group creates division, not diversity

‘Wyoming Equality’

seeks divisiveness

A divisive group, Wyoming Equality, has come to Sheridan. Their goal is not open arms and diversity, but to fit everyone into their mold through the force of law. Their plan is not hidden, rather it is published in a “Better Wyoming” Feb. 5, 2017, article. They aim to force a state law by passing ordinances in every city, starting with resolutions.

Is this necessary? Do we live in an unwelcoming, callous and discriminating place? Are LGBT individuals unable to find a place to rent or buy? Are LGBT people unable to find jobs? Shunned from restaurants, banks, the library? Not given equal protection against personal injury or property loss?

No. We live in a community and state which has a live-and-let-live attitude. Wyoming Equality group does not. These resolutions and laws are not about equal constitutional rights, but special favor for a few and no allowance for different behavior or beliefs. If an LGBT person applies for a rental home or job, rarely would anyone care what that person does at home. But under these sexual orientation and gender identity laws, criminal penalties would threaten — jail, fines, criminal record — if the landlord or supervisor hires or rents to any other.

The Wyoming Republican Party passed a resolution against sexual orientation and gender identity resolutions and laws in August of this year. That resolution may be found online or perhaps Sheridan Press will publish it.

Wyoming Equality wants to squash freedom of speech and expression. People have the legal right to burn the U.S. flag and besmirch our leaders, but woe to one who merely holds a different view of marriage and sexuality under a future law.

Most LGBT people are live-and-let-live people. Wyoming Equality, however, has turned a lifestyle into a political issue. They cause divisiveness wherever they go and fractionate communities. Let’s not allow them to divide Sheridan.

Jan Loftus

Sheridan