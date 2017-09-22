‘Equality is not azero sum game’

Re: Council resolution

Since we seem to exist in a “post-factual” world, I would also like to address some of the misinformation bandied about regarding the city’s proposed non-discrimination resolution.

1. The resolution is not legally binding in any way. It is a value statement. If you do not value equality, that’s your right, but don’t rely on slippery slope arguments. It’s cowardly. Stand up before your community and say that you value some people more than others.

2. Despite what is repeated endlessly, LGBTQ people are not protected by state law. This has no bearing on this resolution, but it’s worth correcting an oft-repeated lie.

3. The resolution has nothing to do with bathrooms. Read it. You’ll see.

4. Equality is not a zero-sum game. Giving equality to someone does not diminish the equality of anyone else. This is a definitional confusion. In fact, the very term “equality” loses any real meaning when not applied to all people. Until everyone is free, no one is free.

Josh Hanson

Sheridan