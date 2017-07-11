Let’s rodeo!

Welcome visitors, we’re glad you’re here.

For complete coverage of the 87th Sheridan WYO Rodeo, go to thesheridanpress.com for regular updates, video and photography. In print and online, we’ll have schedules and all-things rodeo for the week.

And, we have extra copies of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo magazine, part of our Destination Sheridan magazine, available if you’d like to send to relatives and friends.

••••••

If I was a kid — and over the years I’ve reminded my children and now, grandchildren, that I wasn’t born 64 — I would love to attend the Kids Summer Art Camp, right here in Sheridan. It’s sponsored by SAGE Community Arts at 21 W. Brundage St. It runs for two weeks. There will be four, half-day sessions with young artists enjoying their talents in a variety of mediums. It begins July 17 and another session, July 24. (A teen summer art camp is coming in August from SAGE.)

Executive director Kate Harrington welcomes artists and questions about the kids’ camp, 674-1970; artsinsheridan.com.

••••••

Fearless prediction: National League 8, American Leaguers 3.

••••••

One more bit of baseball.

If you ever need a laugh, check out Bob Uecker’s Hall of Fame induction speech. He was elected as a broadcaster in 2003. At 83, he’s still behind the microphone for the Milwaukee Brewers. Most know Uecker’s a funny guy; his dry wit and observations putting all of the other Hall of Famers sitting behind him in stitches as he recalls his career. It’s on YouTube. Uecker has been a favorite of talk show hosts over the years and had his own sitcom, “Mr. Belvedere.”

Uecker played five years primarily as a backup catcher on three National League teams. He won a World Series ring in 1964 with the St. Louis Cardinals. In a team photo, Uecker and pitcher Bob Gibson can be seen holding hands….another joke. He batted .200 for his career. But against Sandy Koufax, considered by many as the best pitcher ever, Uecker was a .419 lifetime hitter. Once he hit a home run off Koufax and deadpanned that it might keep the Dodger great from the HOF.

••••••

News!

Thomas Friedman will speak at Sheridan College Feb. 24, 2018, it was confirmed by Tom Kinnison.

Friedman is the international affairs correspondent for The New York Times and a widely-read, three-time Pulitzer Prize winning columnist. He’s the author of seven books.

••••••

I collect typos, as I’ve published quite a few. A favorite is from an employment ad/help wanted in the Battle Creek, Michigan, Enquirer.

“Full service hotel looking to expand its existing food operation with a quality sioux chief. Salary, commiserate with experience.”