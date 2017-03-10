Legislators warn of ‘new normal’ for government funding

SHERIDAN — While cuts have become commonplace during the current economic downturn, many wonder if there will be additional slashes to budgets.

During a legislative recap at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday Sheridan County Commissioner Mike Nickel asked legislators about the future of funding for local governments.

Legislators agreed that things do not look positive.

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said that everything is still up in the air, but he doesn’t expect funding for local governments to remain “where they have been in the past.”

“How it’s going to turn out, I’m not sure,” Kinner said. “Maybe some sales tax revenues might come back and give a little boost. Who knows, maybe the remote sellers bill, over time, might provide some cities and counties with some additional funding.”

Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, argued that the state has many issues it needs to address, and that many state agencies are in the same predicament as local governments. He said that the mineral industry may not come back any time soon, and that the Legislature needs to prepare for that scenario.

“If the mineral industry doesn’t come back, and this is the new normal, that means this is going to be the state government’s new normal, too,” Madden said.

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said that government owes it to constituents to be as efficient and as lean as possible.

The next year might be the worst to come for local government, Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, said.

Revenues from oil and gas are expected to decline, and legislators remain unsure how much revenue will come in from the new agreement to tax online sales.

Many variables have yet to play out, Burns said.

“I would just say prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said. “I would just be living within my base revenue and not counting on any supplemental.”

Leadership concerns

While the House and Senate can find themselves at odds during a legislative session, Burns called the House’s leadership this year frustrating for the Senate.

“You are always going to run into friction (between the House and Senate) when you have to deal with big cuts,” Burns said. “I think a lot of the friction came from the leadership.”

Former Rep. Rosie Berger, who lost her seat to Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, in the 2016 election, was scheduled to be the next Speaker of the House. Next behind Berger was Tim Stubson, who opted out of his seat in the Wyoming House to run for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House.

As a result, Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, stepped into the Speaker of the House position this session.

Burns said the leadership’s lack of experience led to plenty of what he called “unfair frustration” in the Senate, adding that the House’s schedule was often behind the Senate’s, causing delays.

“The entire leadership of the House had never been in leadership before,” Burns said. “So the House really didn’t have any experience with the scheduling and a lot of the details of what it takes in terms of the process of pushing bills through.”