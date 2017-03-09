Legislators provide education funding recap at Chamber lunch

SHERIDAN — Calling it the “900-pound gorilla in the room,” legislators said they still have plenty of work to do with the state’s education budget.

On Wednesday at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, local legislators talked extensively about the progress made regarding the education budget during the 2017 legislative session. They told constituents that while some decisions were made, more will have to be considered with the budget before the crisis is solved.

The Legislature came to an agreement to cut $34 million from the education budget during the final hours of the session. If signed by Gov. Matt Mead, that cut will go into effect July 1.

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, a member of the House Education Committee, worked extensively on the omnibus education budget bill.

“It wasn’t what all of us hoped it might be, but in the end, it resulted in education funding being cut beginning next year,” Kinner said.

While the initial cuts may be painful for districts, Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, said making up the entire deficit will be harder still. Madden explained that the state may need to look at redistributing existing funding or creating additional revenues streams to combat the shortfall.

Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, questioned the effectiveness of current education funding and said how the education system uses its money needs to be addressed.

“One of the questions we’ve been asking is, ‘Why in the last 20 years have we been spending between $6,000 and $9,000 more per student and getting the same test scores as all the surrounding states?’” Burns said.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, didn’t see tax increases as a solution to the funding shortfall. He said that property and sales taxes would at least double to make up for the loss of funding if no cuts were implemented.

“When you ask anyone else out of Cheyenne, ‘Should we raise taxes?’ The answer is ‘no,’ or the answer is not without a serious effort to cut funding,” Kinskey said.

A half-cent sales tax and a 2 percent sales tax increase had been proposed by the House while drafting House Bill 236, but both proposals failed. The agreed-upon cuts were dramatically reduced from the $91 million reduction proposed in the Senate-sponsored Senate File 114.

Kinner said that a committee will be formed, consisting of five House and five Senate members. It will look at the education budget over the next year. The committee will propose solutions and look at funding recalibration. Members of education committees expect to be at those meetings, as well.