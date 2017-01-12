Legislators should learn COS alternatives

Re: Kinskey column, Press, Jan. 7

State Sen. Dave Kinskey’s column listed actions President-elect Donald Trump and the Congress could take to unravel the mess left by the unconstitutionally unilateral actions of the Obama Administration. From undoing presidential executive orders, to reining in excessive federal regulations, to proposing and supporting corrective legislation to Congress, the new administration can target many problems caused by the unprecedented federal overreach of the past eight years.

However, one problem Sen. Kinskey omitted from his column is the almost tyrannical activism of the federal judiciary. Roughly 40 percent of sitting federal judges at the district, circuit and Supreme Court levels combined are Obama appointees. No one should be surprised at the rulings whereby these judges time and again overturn state laws enacted by the people’s elected representatives across the nation.

Senate Democrat Leader Charles Schumer of New York has indicated that he will use the filibuster to ensure that only “mainstream” judges will be approved to fill Supreme Court vacancies. And Republicans seem too “gentlemanly” to use the so-called nuclear option for Supreme Court nominees that Schumer’s predecessor employed to eliminate the filibuster rule for all federal judicial nominees below the USSC level. This sets up a situation in which none of the judges from candidate Trump’s published list of originalist jurists is likely to be confirmed.

In Article V of the Constitution, the Framers provided a solution involving an alternate manner of amending the document — a Convention of States (COS). Such a convention can be called if a majority of state legislatures so vote. A bill is being prepared in the Wyoming Legislature to join a growing number of states in calling for such a convention.

The opponents of this initiative have listed many objections. But how many here in Wyoming have actually studied the COS in depth? Our legislators will have a chance to meet and discuss this matter with two of the project’s major proponents on Jan. 23 in Cheyenne. I believe they should avail themselves of this opportunity to learn about COS from its founders. This is an idea whose time is long overdue, as the Framers knew it likely would be one day.

Charles Cole

Sheridan